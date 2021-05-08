ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Gap Down to $355.49

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $355.49, but opened at $334.84. ANSYS shares last traded at $335.09, with a volume of 5,988 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

