Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $4.78. Venator Materials shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 2,021 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.