Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $33.76. Valhi shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 606 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $853.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

