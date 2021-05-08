FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OptiNose, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in OptiNose by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.