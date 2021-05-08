Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

