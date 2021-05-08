Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AEVA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,276,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

