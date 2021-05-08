uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $30.48

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $33.45. uniQure shares last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 10,992 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

