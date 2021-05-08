Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence Sells 27,023 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47.

Shares of SONO opened at $37.58 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -150.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sonos by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $9,351,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 92,264 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

