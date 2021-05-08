Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.53. Stem shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 12,347 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $4,825,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $6,138,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000.

Stem, Inc provides energy storage solutions and software to businesses for managing energy costs. It offers Athena, a software that uses big data and machine learning to optimize the timing of energy use with lightning speed and surgical precision. The company also provides customer-friendly subscription model, such as automated savings, risk protection, sustainable innovation, and solar energy storage solutions.

