ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 15,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 201,486 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.88.

The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

