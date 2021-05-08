First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells $1,006,400.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.