KBC Group NV Has $565,000 Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 551.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DDD opened at $19.21 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

