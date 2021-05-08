KBC Group NV Acquires 19,615 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 661,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

