Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

