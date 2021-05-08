KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

