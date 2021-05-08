KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,412 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

