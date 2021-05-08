Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NLLSF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nel ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

