Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

CTB stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

