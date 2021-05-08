Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

