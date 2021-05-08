Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELEEF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

