Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.