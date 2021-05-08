Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

