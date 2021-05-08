Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,500 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.