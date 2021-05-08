Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 93,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

