Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,350 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $57,420,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.