Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

