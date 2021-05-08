Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

