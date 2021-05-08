Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE:MPC opened at $60.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.