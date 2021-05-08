Ubisoft Entertainment SA Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

