Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.