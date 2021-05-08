Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FRX opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.08. The firm has a market cap of C$189.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

