Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

