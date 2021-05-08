Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SOXX opened at $422.28 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $224.11 and a twelve month high of $449.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.83.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

