Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,483 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.40 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.