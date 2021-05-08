Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $32.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $33.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,345.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,286.00.

BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,385.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

