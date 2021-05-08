Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Verastem in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Verastem by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.