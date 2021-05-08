Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Issued By William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,097 shares of company stock worth $11,018,429 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

