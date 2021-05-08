Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSE YPF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

