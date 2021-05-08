Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Materion has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Materion by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

