At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $36.43. At Home Group shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 257,904 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

