Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $1,596,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ball by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 10,885.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

