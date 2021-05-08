Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

