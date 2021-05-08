$420.50 Million in Sales Expected for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will announce $420.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.00 million. Diodes reported sales of $288.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

