Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

CIAFF stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

