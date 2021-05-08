AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Sells $1,942,800.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

