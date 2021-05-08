AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Sells $1,942,800.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMCX stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
