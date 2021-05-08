Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.49%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.