Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAAY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

