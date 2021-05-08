Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 17,769 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

