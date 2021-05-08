Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.14 Million in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $65.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

