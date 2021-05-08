Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 12,577 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $8,049,000.

CHRS stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

